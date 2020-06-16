Nigeria: Why We Appointed More Judges - FCT High Court

16 June 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By John Chuks Azu

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) said it embarked on appointment of new judges to ensure speedy dispensation of justice in the FCT.

A senior official of the court who spoke with Daily Trust on condition of anonymity, said the court had embarked on building new court facilities in more suburbs of the FCT before it recently concluded the process for the appointment of 33 new judges whose confirmation was pending.

Many lawyers have complained about slow dispensation of justice, with simple civil matters lasting an average of three years, while criminal cases drag for at least eight years in the courts.

Some lawyers point to the regular absence of the Chief Judge, Justice Ishaq Bello, who is often on national assignments as the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Correctional Service Reform and Decongestion, and other technical and administrative gaps in the overall justice system as the reason for the delays.

The official said, "We are aware of those complaints. But the people should know that the work is enormous for judges of the court. We have had some deaths and retirements among judges in the last few months. This was why we requested for new judges, and the National Judicial Council (NJC) graciously approved it.

"We are making arrangement for more courtrooms to accommodate all the new judges, and we believe this will bring down the workload on the existing judges."

The NJC, on April 26, named 70 new judges; 33 of them for the FCT High Court. The appointments have caused some controversy over allegations that the list comprised of persons who are close to some senior judicial officers.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.