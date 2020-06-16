Malawi: Prisons Fire 6 Over Jail Break Ins, Strike

16 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Zawadi Chilunga

Malawi Prisons department has fired six officers on allegations that they were connected to the frequent Zomba maximum prison break-ins and organizing the recent strike.

Prison department spokesperson Chimwemwe Shaba has confirmed that the department has fired the six on what he said disciplinary grounds.

He however refused to give details of the disciplinary grounds.

"These issues are personal. Each of them has received a letter that outlines the reasons for his dismissal. We cannot go in public talking about personal issues," he said.

However, sources in the department said the dismissals are connected to the jail break-ins and the strike which forced the government to promote prison staff en masse.

However, junior staff in the department have written management, telling them to rescind the decision, saying the jail break-ins also affected senior officials.

