Nigeria: NIMC Registers 900 Repentant Boko Haram Members

16 June 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has disclosed that it has registered about 900 repentant Boko Haram members.

In a statement issued yesterday, NIMC said as a strategic partner in the effort at tackling the security challenges in the country, it will provide reliable and secure data of repentant Boko Haram members who have been reintegrated into society.

Director General of the commission, Mr. Aliyu Aziz reiterated the agency's readiness to provide "accurate, secured and verifiable data when needed" .

"The commission has the capacity to support the FG in the ongoing war against security challenges through its functional and world-class verification and authentication services residual in its modern and up-to-date database," he said.

Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. John Eneche said NIMC is one of the agencies involved in the deradicalisation, rehabilitation and reintegration process of ex-Boko Haram members.

Enenche said no repentant Boko Haram member will evade arrest if they renege on their pledge to give up arms, particularly with their data captured by NIMC.

"The National Identity Management Commission is one of the agencies involved in the DRR process capturing of all repentant Boko Haram combatants on its data making it easy for them to be traced in any unfortunate incident," he said.

Eneche had said 603 repentant Boko Haram members would be reintegrated into their communities in July after the completion of their rehabilitation programme.

Read the original article on This Day.

