Malawi: Muhara's Contract Leaks to Public Domain - Malawi Govt Chief Secretary Gets '2 500 Litres of Fuel' Monthly

The contract of Chief Secretary to Office of President and Cabinet (OPC), Lloyd Muhara, has leaked to public domain and trending on social media after his notice to force Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda and Justice of Appeal Edward Twea to go on mandatory leave pending retirement.

Muhara--a judge of the High Court on secondment to the Executive-- his contract as Chief Secretary to OPC, that was signed on December 10, 2016, expired on December 9, 2019 and renewed in January 2020.

Appointed as judge by former president Joyce Banda after removing him from Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) as its head, Muharawas first seconded to the government on August 8, 2016 for the post of Deputy Chief Secretary before being elevated by President Peter Mutharika to Chief Secretary (Grade A) in OPC.

He had replaced George Mkondiwa, who was sent on diplomatic mission to be Malawi High Commissioner to India.

The leaked contract, that exposes everything including Muhara's salary and other benefits, says the term of employment shall be for a period of 36 months renewable subject to satisfactory work performance, based on the relevant performance agreement to be reached between the two sides.

The public is incensed that, on top of his MK20.4 million per annum salary at the entry point in 2016, Muhara was entitled to fuel allowance of 2,500 litres payable in advance on the first day of the month and that he got extra fuel whenever he travelled outside duty station.

Other components of remuneration package in Muhara's contract include provision of 24 hours security at his Lilongwe residence from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security as well as such security as is necessary by the Government and 24 hour rapid response from a reputable security company.

The government meets all expenses for electricity, water and telephone (mobile and ground); provides roaming facility for mobile telephone, provision of DSTV premium subscription and provision of WiFi Internet and was provided a mobile phone worth K200,000 once every three years.

He is also being provided with K100,000 hospitality allowance per month as well as a cook, a gardener and landscaping services at his official residence in Lilongwe, which is fully furnished.

The government provided Muhara a saloon car and a four wheel drive, both of which are maintained by Government.

When travelling on duty within Malawi, Muhara was being paid a subsistence allowance at the prevailing rate of K6,000 per night to cover meals, laundry and other incidental expenses.

All official telephone charges incurred in a hotel are settled by Government and where accommodation is not provided, he was being paid a subsistence allowance equivalent to that of Cabinet Ministers.

When travelling on duty outside Malawi, he was being paid a daily subsistence allowance of US$300 for all countries in Africa except North Africa - to cover hotel tariffs, hotel taxes and service charges, subsistence bills, airport and transport expenses.

A daily subsistence allowance of US$450 was for all countries in North Africa and all countries outside Africa, also to cover hotel tariffs, hotel taxes and service charges, subsistence bills, airport and transport expenses.

He received a daily telephone allowance of US$70 for telephone charges, laundry charges, fluctuation in exchange rates and bank charges.

Muhara also gets a medical cover on V.I.P. Medical Scheme offered by the Medical Aid Society of Malawi (MASM).