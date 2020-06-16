Zimbabwe: Ex-Bulawayo Deputy Mayor Set to Bounce Back As Court Acquits Him of Theft

Jerry Chifamba/allAfrica
(File photo).
16 June 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

A Bulawayo High Court Judge Monday acquitted former deputy mayor Tinashe Kambarami of theft charges, paving way for his reinstatement.

In July 2018, Bulawayo magistrate, Shareen Rosemani convicted and sentenced Kambarami to 18 days in prison with an option of paying $80 for stealing an electrical extension cord.

In the same month, Kambarami contested as an MDC Alliance candidate in council elections for Bulawayo's ward three and won.

However, his victory was challenged at the High Court by ZAPU's losing councillor Nomalanga Dabengwa, and the Mthwakazi Restoration Movement Trust.

The two litigants argued that Kambarami's election was in violation of the Electoral Act.

Following the declaration of his election as null and void by High Court judge, Thompson Mabhikwa last September, Kambarami appealed against both conviction and disqualification as a councillor at the High Court and Supreme Courts respectively.

In a judgement delivered Monday, Justice Martin Makonese concurred with Kambarami's lawyer, Dixon Moyo that the court a quo erred in taking a casual approach to the guilty plea proffered by the appellant.

"Having submitted contradictory statements the trial magistrate was supposed to have canvassed more information from the accused. The plea was therefore not genuine and accordingly, the conviction and sentence are set aside," ruled Justice Makonese.

Kambarami's disqualification appeal was still pending at the Supreme Court but following Monday's High Court ruling, the case is now a dead rubber.

MDC Alliance spokesperson Swethern Chiroodza welcomed Justice Makonse's judgment.

"To us, it has always been very clear that this case had no legs to stand on. We are happy that councillor Kambarami is now going to resume his duties as deputy mayor," said Chiroodza.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Bringing Charles Taylor to Trial - A Recounting by the Prosecutor

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.