Nigeria: Anambra Police Arrest Man for Physically Assaulting Nine-Year-Old Niece

16 June 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By David-Chyddy Eleke

Awka — Police authorities in Anambra State have arrested a 40-year-old man for brutally assaulting his niece of nine years, who sustained injuries in all parts of her body as a result of the assault.

The state police spokesman, SP Haruna Mohammed, who disclosed this to journalists in the state, said the man, Hillary Apeh, was arrested at 3-3 area of Onitsha on a tip off b- good spirited individuals in the neighborhood.

Haruna said: "On the June 14, 2020, at about 10 a.m., police operatives attached to 3-3 Police Station in Onitsha arrested one Hillary Apeh, 40, a male from Maryland Estates, Onitsha.

"The suspect brutally assaulted his niece, one Chioma Ogbu, 9, a female of the same address and inflicted several wounds on her body."

He added that preliminary investigations showed that the suspect had on previous occasions physically abused the victim, and that there were scars all over the girl's body as evidence.

"The victim has been taken to the hospital for treatment while investigation is ongoing, after which, the suspect would be brought to book," Haruna said.

It was however not clear what the offence of the girl was, but neighbours in the area told THISDAY that it was not the first time the child had been manhandled by the man.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.