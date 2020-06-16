South Sudan: Military Kills Rebel Leader

16 June 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By David Mayen

Juba — South Sudan businessman and the chairman of 7th October Movement, Kerbino Wol, was killed in Rumbek East County of Lakes State on Sunday during a military confrontation.

Speaking to The East African on Monday in Juba, army spokesman Maj Gen Lul Ruai said Mr Wol and two of his fighters were killed in Ayen Mayar village after a 4-day operation.

"Wol has been engaging our forces... for the last four days. We have been fighting him from 11th and yesterday [Sunday] was the success of our operations.

"He died with two others fighters, including a local youth leader who had been hosting him in his house."

The youth leader's widow and son were wounded in the crossfire and are being treated in Rumbek, Mr Ruai added.

Last week, Mr Wol launched the 7th October Movement, an armed opposition which he said aims at fighting for the rights of South Sudanese oppressed by President Salva Kiir' administration.

Mr Wol, a businessman, was sentenced on June 11, 2019 by South Sudan's High Court to 15 years in prison following accusations of being a security threat.

Mr Wol had been accused of inciting violence which led to a standoff between detainees and soldiers at National Security headquarters in Juba on October 7, 2019.

In January this year, Mr Wol, Mr Peter Bair and other prisoners were released following a presidential amnesty.

Before his arrest, Mr Wol owned KASS Security - one of the leading security companies in the country. He also owned Kerbino Grills, among others businesses.

Mr Wol started the Nile Foundation, a youth-led civil society group that aims at enabling youth to be independent and resilient in business.

