Tanzania: Court Saves Strabag From Paying Tanga Resident

THE Court of Appeal has saved Strabag International (GmbH) from paying Tanga City resident over 30m/-for allegedly neglecting and directing rain water to his farm and damaging crops, while constructing the Mombo-Mkumbara Highway.

Justices Richard Mziray, Jacobs Mwambegele and Rehema Kerefu ruled against Mr Adinani Sabuni, the respondent, after allowing an appeal the international civil engineering company, the appellant, had lodged against the judgment of the High Court.

In its judgment, the High Court awarded 30,889,040/-as special damages and 2m/-as general damages as well as costs of the suit to the respondent after reversing the decision of the district court at Korogwe, which had declined to grant such reliefs.

The justices agreed with the appellants' grounds of appeal against the High Court's decision after holding that, "the respondent did not prove the case to the required standard; On the preponderance of probabilities. He was not entitled to the reliefs granted by the High Court on first appeal."

Referring to some decided cases, they pointed out that the respondent in an action of negligence, the plaintiff must give full particulars of the negligence complained of the damages he has sustained.

Without a pleading and proof, the justices said, negligence cannot be or countenanced and the decree for damages cannot be awarded.

According to them, the plaint of the suit must clearly allege the duty enjoined on the defendant with the breach of which he is charged.

"We are firm that the respondent did not plead negligence by giving particulars in the manner articulated above," the justices said.

During hearing of the appeal, the appellant had also complained that the respondent did not strictly prove the special damages claimed.

In their deliberations, the justices noted availability of a letter produced in evidence by the respondent showing figures on how much would the alleged crops have fetched in the market after harvest, a document which was relied upon by the High Court to award the 30,899,000/-.

They observed also that the respondent did not state anything about how much was spent on cultivations at the farm, buying of seeds, weeding and other expenses incurred before the alleged destruction.

"He has just burnt a lot of fuel on how much the destroyed crops would have fetched if they would have reached the market after harvest.

We are of the view that the prices indicated in exhibit are speculative; They cannot be used, to justify an award of general damages," the justices said.

"In the letter in question there is a valuation made on the basis that each plant would produce two maize cobs and each maize cob would produce how many kilograms of maize and how many kilograms the farm would eventually produce and how much it would ultimately fetch in the market," they said.

At the end of the day, the justices added the report shows that the destroyed maize and ocrapusa sawan would have, respectively, fetched 1,769,040/- and 29,120,000/-, which make a total of 30,889,040/-.

"We highly doubt if this amounts to specific proof of the special damages. We doubt so because the prices are determinant upon several factors including using proper manure or fertilisers, the market fluctuation in prices, assurance that the crops would grow up to harvest, among others," they said.

The appeal emanates from the decision of the District Court of Korogwe, wherein the respondent instituted a suit against the appellant in which he claimed for 30,889,040/- as special damages for the tort of negligence. He also prayed for general damages.

He claimed that the appellant, who was rehabilitating the Mombo-Same Road, negligently and without taking reasonable care, allowed rain water into his farm (about 5,600 square metres) situated at Mombo Township and destroyed his crops.

That suit proceeded in the absence of the appellant. The respondent lost, dissatisfied, the respondent successfully appealed to the High Court.

He was awarded the 30,889,040/- special damages and 2m/-general damages as well as costs of the suit. Aggrieved, the appellant went to the Court of Appeal.