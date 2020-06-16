Tunisia: Heads of Parliamentary Blocs Meet

15 June 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The end of the meeting of parliamentary bloc presidents, which took place at the Bardo Palace on Monday afternoon, saw strong opposition from participants at the time of the review of the draft motion tabled on 8 June by President of the Free Destourian Party (PDL) Abir Moussi.

The draft motion aims to "classify the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organisation". It also calls on the government to "officially classify" this organisation and to consider any (Tunisian) individual or legal entity with any links whatsoever with this organization as having "committed a terrorist crime", in accordance with the anti-terrorism law.

In this sense, president of the Ennahdha bloc Noureddine Bhiri accused the president of the PDL group of "hindering the smooth running of parliamentary action and working for the execution of foreign agendas".

He also noted that the meeting also discussed the composition of the Constitutional Court, the Good Governance and Anti-Corruption Authority and the Human Rights Authority.

For his part, head of the "Qalb Tounes" bloc Osama Khelifi said the meeting reviewed "proposals on the completion of the composition of the Constitutional Court".

He added, in a statement to reporters that "the Qalb Tounes bloc is not concerned by the motions, regardless of their origin, considering that "the motions hamper the work of parliament".

According to a press release from the parliament, some parliamentary bloc presidents stressed "the need to amend Rule 141 of the HPR's Rules of Procedure", in the light of the request of "most participants who consider that there is excessive use of the motions mechanism, which is now becoming a divisive issue".

Concerning the Constitutional Court, the Speaker stressed the need to present "consensual candidates" to ensure the election of the remaining members of the Court as soon as possible.

It should be remembered that the deadline for the submission of nominations was June 19, 2020.

The meeting also considered the final list of candidates for the election of the members of the Authority for Good Governance and the Fight against Corruption. This list will be submitted to the plenary of the HPR.

The chairs of parliamentary blocs were invited to consult among themselves and to choose consensus candidates who will then be elected at a plenary session, the same source added.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

