Tunisia: Coordination for Defense of Human Rights Deems 'Unjustified' Increase in Consular Service Fees for Tunisian Expatriates

15 June 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The National Coordination for the Defense of Human Rights and Freedoms denounced, on Monday, the increase in consular service fees for Tunisians abroad, calling on the Executive to reverse its decision.

The coordination considers "unjustified", this "exorbitant" increase in fees, noting that the State must ensure this type of services to its citizens, wherever they are," a statement said Monday.

Besides, the coordination which brings together a group of associations and organisations, active in the field of human rights defense has described as "repressive" the measures recently announced by the government and related in particular to the return of Tunisians abroad during the third phase of the opening plan.

In this regard, the coordination has called for a review of the measures of mandatory sanitary lockdown in hotels and has only requested proof of a negative COVID-19 test. It also recommended that Tunisians returning from abroad should be subject to "ordinary" preventive measures.

