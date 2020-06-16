Tunisia: UGTT Against Cut of Workers' Wages As Part of Austerity Policy Adopted By Government (Hfaiedh Hfaiedh)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian General Labor Union (UGTT) rejects the cut of wages for the public sector and civil service employees as part of the austerity policy adopted by the government, UGTT Deputy Secretary-General Hfaiedh Hfaiedh said on Monday.

In a statement to TAP, Hfaiedh said the UGTT refuses to undermine the legitimate rights of workers and make them suffer the consequences of the current financial crisis.

Hfaiedh said the economic situation requires a debate between the government and its social partners, noting that discussions have already started about three weeks ago.

He stressed that details of proposals to remedy the economic and social situation in Tunisia have not yet been discussed, recalling the importance of bringing these issues to the negotiating table in the framework of the 6 + 6 committee.

He said that the UGTT, which is betting on dialogue, is convinced of the need to combat tax evasion and adopt measures to revive the economy, reiterating its rejection of any unilateral government policy that could undermine the rights of workers.

The trade union leader recalled the UGTT's commitments, including the payment on August 1 of the third tranche of wage increases for civil servants and the launch of a new round of social negotiations which has been postponed due to the exceptional situation facing the country following the spread of the Coronavirus.

The commitments, he said, also includes the activation and implementation of sectoral agreements concluded with the government and the elimination of all forms of precarious employment through, in particular, the recruitment of 19,000 workers in the post-revolutionary period.

Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh, said in a TV interview that was broadcast yesterday Sunday on the channel "Attasiâa", that all issues are on the negotiating table with the UGTT including the situation of public finances and state institutions, not excluding a reduction in the salaries of civil servants and pensions if the crisis facing the country continues.