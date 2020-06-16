Malawi: Mangochi Cumulative COVID-19 Cases Now At 22

15 June 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Kondwani Magombo

Mangochi — Mangochi District has recorded 22 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) cumulatively since the first case was recorded on May 8, the District Health Office disclosed on Saturday.

Mangochi District Director of Health and Social Services (DHSS), Dr. Henry Chibowa said the district registered four cases of COVID-19 between Friday and Saturday and of the new cases, two are residents of Nalikolo, Malombe, and the other two are from Senior Chief Chimwala.

According to Chibowa, the new cases are all returnees from South Africa.

Chibowa added that 16 of the cumulative 22 cases are imported infections while some are cases that are consistently testing positive after 14 days of diagnosis.

"The district medical team is monitoring them closely," said Chibowa, adding: "I'm also pleased to announce that the district's laboratory has now started testing COVID-19 and this means that specimen will no longer be referred to other laboratories for testing."

Chibowa has since appealed for continued coordinated efforts in the fight against the pandemic so that it does not spread further.

"As it can be seen from the data, if we put the imported cases aside, local transmission remains controlled in Mangochi. Let's, therefore, keep up the efforts to control the spread of the virus," he said.

The district's COVID-19 Response Team and its partners continue to sensitise the public on the pandemic and fighting to stop it from further spreading.

