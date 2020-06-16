Malawi: Chiradzulu Now Has Five Senior Chiefs

Chiradzulu — Chiradzulu District has now five senior chiefs following the elevation of Traditional Authority (T.A.) Likoswe to the status of senior chief on Saturdayby Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Ben Phiri.

Speaking during the elevation ceremony on Saturday at the Boma, Phiri described chief Likoswe as a development-conscious leader and a peace maker.

He said: "Before we elevate a chief, we look at several factors, one of them is peace with their subjects and chief Likoswe qualified on that billing."

Phiri also said the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has plans to construct houses for chiefs to ensure they execute their operations with ease.

However, Phiri thanked members of the clan for maintaining peace, saying that this could not have been possible without their coordination.

In his remarks, head of the Likoswe Clan, Yusuf Buyana welcomed the position and thanked government for considering the family with the senior position, describing the gesture as an honour.

Senior Chief Likoswe, born Cosmas Richard, has served on the position of T.A. for 23 years and was promoted to senior chief in May 2020.