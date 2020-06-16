Malawi: Chiradzulu Now Has Five Senior Chiefs

15 June 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Emily Kaliwo

Chiradzulu — Chiradzulu District has now five senior chiefs following the elevation of Traditional Authority (T.A.) Likoswe to the status of senior chief on Saturdayby Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Ben Phiri.

Speaking during the elevation ceremony on Saturday at the Boma, Phiri described chief Likoswe as a development-conscious leader and a peace maker.

He said: "Before we elevate a chief, we look at several factors, one of them is peace with their subjects and chief Likoswe qualified on that billing."

Phiri also said the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has plans to construct houses for chiefs to ensure they execute their operations with ease.

However, Phiri thanked members of the clan for maintaining peace, saying that this could not have been possible without their coordination.

In his remarks, head of the Likoswe Clan, Yusuf Buyana welcomed the position and thanked government for considering the family with the senior position, describing the gesture as an honour.

Senior Chief Likoswe, born Cosmas Richard, has served on the position of T.A. for 23 years and was promoted to senior chief in May 2020.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.