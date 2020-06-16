Mauritius: Budget 2020-2021 - Bold Measures to Give a New Impetus to the Country's Economy

16 June 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The budget takes into account several social and economic factors so as to ensure the economic recovery of our country in order to cope with the current turmoil and it paves the way for developments that are achievable with bold measures, with the construction sector at the core of economic recovery.

This statement was made yesterday by the Minister of Road Transport and Light Rail, Mr. Alan Ganoo, at the National Assembly during his intervention on the Budget debates.

He underscored that with the construction of 12,000 social housing units the Government aims to solve the problems of squatters in the country so that Mauritius can become squatters-free. For him it is a human problem and that everything must be done in order, discipline, moderation and justice and not by illegal means.

The Minister of Road Transport underpinned that a new online system will be developed for the services provided by the National Land Transport Authority and recalled that an amount of Rs 5 billion has been allocated for the construction of the metro between Rose Hill and Curepipe.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Government of Mauritius

Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.