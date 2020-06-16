Mauritius: Budget 2020-2021 - Bold Measures to Give a New Impetus to the Country's Economy

press release

The budget takes into account several social and economic factors so as to ensure the economic recovery of our country in order to cope with the current turmoil and it paves the way for developments that are achievable with bold measures, with the construction sector at the core of economic recovery.

This statement was made yesterday by the Minister of Road Transport and Light Rail, Mr. Alan Ganoo, at the National Assembly during his intervention on the Budget debates.

He underscored that with the construction of 12,000 social housing units the Government aims to solve the problems of squatters in the country so that Mauritius can become squatters-free. For him it is a human problem and that everything must be done in order, discipline, moderation and justice and not by illegal means.

The Minister of Road Transport underpinned that a new online system will be developed for the services provided by the National Land Transport Authority and recalled that an amount of Rs 5 billion has been allocated for the construction of the metro between Rose Hill and Curepipe.