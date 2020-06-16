Tanzania: Prezzo's Ex Amber Lulu Allegedly Desperate to Become Diamond's New Girlfriend

Rapper CMB Prezzo's Tanzanian ex-girlfriend Amber Lulu would love to replace Tanasha Donna as Diamond Platnumz's girlfriend.

Amber, who had an on and off relationship with Prezzo before parting ways for good, says that if Diamond can't have her as a girlfriend, she won't mind being his side-chic then.

DIAMOND'S CHILD

The socialite and singer says what she desires most from Diamond, is to have a child with him.

She even said that if the Tanzanian heartthrob decides to be a dead-beat, as he has been previously accused of, she won't mind but will raise the child without complains.

"Nampenda Mondi (Diamond) kwa sababu ni fighter, hustler lakini pia mwangalie amekata body (rippled) ukimwagalia unachanganyikiwa. Akisema ananiona nakubali na natulia kabisa. Sasa hivi najibrand nataka niwe kama Zari na Tanasha. Naenda gym nikae vizuri," Amber said during the launch of Producer Mocco Genius studio in Dar es Salaam.

When asked if she would allow Diamond to have another woman, as he is known to be a womanizer, Amber responded saying she wouldn't mind.

"Wajua sina mtoto kwa hiyo mimi nataka nizae na Mondi. Naskia Zari anataka kurudi, akirudi tutapambana, tutakuwa wake wenza, tutalea watoto wote," she said.

AMBER AND PREZZO

Amber and Diamond have been friends for some time now and many a times she has been one of the invited guests whenever the superstar host parties at his backyard.

Amber started dating Prezzo sometime in 2017 and the two made efforts shuttling between Dar es Salaam and Nairobi to be with each other.

The relationship hit a snag after a year, but the two reunited only to split once more in March 2019.

Amber claimed she dumped the rapper saying there was no true love between them and that she felt they were just wasting each other's time.

She even blasted Prezzo for having a boring lifestyle and that he is only obsessed with his popularity.

Prezzo started dating Amber months after he was dumped by socialite Michelle Yola whom he had dated for two years and even had her tattoo on his hand.