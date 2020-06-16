Tanzania: Prezzo's Ex Amber Lulu Allegedly Desperate to Become Diamond's New Girlfriend

16 June 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Rajab Zawadi

Rapper CMB Prezzo's Tanzanian ex-girlfriend Amber Lulu would love to replace Tanasha Donna as Diamond Platnumz's girlfriend.

Amber, who had an on and off relationship with Prezzo before parting ways for good, says that if Diamond can't have her as a girlfriend, she won't mind being his side-chic then.

DIAMOND'S CHILD

The socialite and singer says what she desires most from Diamond, is to have a child with him.

She even said that if the Tanzanian heartthrob decides to be a dead-beat, as he has been previously accused of, she won't mind but will raise the child without complains.

"Nampenda Mondi (Diamond) kwa sababu ni fighter, hustler lakini pia mwangalie amekata body (rippled) ukimwagalia unachanganyikiwa. Akisema ananiona nakubali na natulia kabisa. Sasa hivi najibrand nataka niwe kama Zari na Tanasha. Naenda gym nikae vizuri," Amber said during the launch of Producer Mocco Genius studio in Dar es Salaam.

When asked if she would allow Diamond to have another woman, as he is known to be a womanizer, Amber responded saying she wouldn't mind.

"Wajua sina mtoto kwa hiyo mimi nataka nizae na Mondi. Naskia Zari anataka kurudi, akirudi tutapambana, tutakuwa wake wenza, tutalea watoto wote," she said.

AMBER AND PREZZO

Amber and Diamond have been friends for some time now and many a times she has been one of the invited guests whenever the superstar host parties at his backyard.

Amber started dating Prezzo sometime in 2017 and the two made efforts shuttling between Dar es Salaam and Nairobi to be with each other.

The relationship hit a snag after a year, but the two reunited only to split once more in March 2019.

Amber claimed she dumped the rapper saying there was no true love between them and that she felt they were just wasting each other's time.

She even blasted Prezzo for having a boring lifestyle and that he is only obsessed with his popularity.

Prezzo started dating Amber months after he was dumped by socialite Michelle Yola whom he had dated for two years and even had her tattoo on his hand.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.