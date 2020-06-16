Nigeria: Probe Against Former Emir Sanusi'll Continue - Ganduje

There appears to more troubles ahead former emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II as Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, yesterday said Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission would continue with the probe of the deposed emir.

Ganduje who spoke during an interactive session with newsmen in Kano, said "when we wanted to bring on board reform to our traditional institution, the former emir did not cooperate with the process of reform. The process was truncated, so the only option for him was to find his way out. And that was what happened.

When the process started, there were some legal issues that slowed the process. That time there was a so-called Kano Elders Forum that tried to also frustrate the reform process. Their case was squashed by another court of competent jurisdiction.

"The reform's sole aim is to trickle down development to other parts of the state, particularly the communities that house the new emirates that were created. Our state anti-corruption agency will continue probing the former Emir over the issues he has with the agency. When he (Sanusi) took the agency to court to stop probing him, the agency stopped. But now, the case has been quashed. So, the agency will continue probing him according to the set down law."

Recall that a Federal High Court sitting in Kano last week dismissed a suit filed by the Sanusi seeking to restrain the Kano State anti-corruption commission from continued an investigation over an alleged N2.2bilion land scam at Gandu Sarki in the metropolis.

On the mass deaths' report, he said "yes, we heard the report of the committee, but our state government committee which started working the Federal government is concluding its report. What I learnt of that report is that, it is very scientific, there are facts and figures. So, it is after submission of that report that I will comment on the report submitted by the Federal government technical committee. The report will be ready by tomorrow. (today)"