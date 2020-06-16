South Africa: COVID-19 Cases Rise to 70 038, With 57 New Deaths Reported

15 June 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa now has 70 038 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 1 480 recorded deaths.

The country recorded 4 302 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday -- the biggest single jump since the outbreak, bringing the total number of infections to 70 038.

Of the recent deaths, 42 are from the Western Cape, 10 from the Eastern Cape and five from KwaZulu-Natal, bringing the mortality rate to 2.1%.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said.

The Western Cape has the highest number of infections, with 42 539 cases, followed by Gauteng with 11 1164, Eastern Cape with 10 027 and KwaZulu-Natal 3 874.

Free State has 495 cases, Limpopo 326, Mpumalanga 297, Northern Cape 156 and 63 are still unknown.

Meanwhile, 38 531 people have recovered and over 1 million tests have been conducted since the outbreak.

