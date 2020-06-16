Zimbabwe: Khupe Relives Last Moments With Late Tsvangirai

New Zimbabwe
Opposition politicians Nelson Chamisa and Thokozani Khupe (file photo).
16 June 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Costa Nkomo

MDC-T interim President Thokozani Khupe used her first press conference in her new capacity to narrate her last encounter with the now late Morgan Tsvangirai at a private hospital in South Africa.

Tsvangirai died from cancer of the colon in South Africa on 14 February 2018 and Khupe has been accused of abandoning the founding father of the MDC on his deathbed.

However, Monday, an exuberant Khupe dispelled reports that she abandoned Tsvangirai. She told the media that two weeks before her boss died, she travelled to South Africa where Tsvangirai was "excited" to see her.

"Tsvangirai was excited to see me on his death bed," says Khupe.

MDC President Khupe shares details of her relationship with late leader Morgan Tsvangirai."Tsvangirai was excited to see me on his death bed," says Khupe.Visit NewZimbabwe.com for more details

"Two weeks before he passed on I went to South Africa. I visited the president in hospital. He was very excited to see me. We chatted, we spoke," Khupe told journalists at Morgan Richard Tsvangirai (MRT) House.

"The president for your own information, for those who do not know, phoned me two days before he passed on. It was very difficult for him to speak but those were his last words. He couldn't speak and I kept on saying (president) you will be fine because I have gone through the same problem also. I had cancer as well.

"I had a very good working relationship with my president. I have deputised him for 12 years. I worked with him for 26 years. Yes of course there was a problem. That one problem is when we were attacked in Bulawayo and the president sat where exactly I am sitting right now and he apologised about what happened," Khupe said.

During Tsvangirai's burial in Humanikwa Village, Buhera, Khupe and reinstated secretary general had to be escorted out of the homestead by the police after rowdy MDC youths bayed for their blood accusing them of frustrating Nelson Chamisa's bid to succeed the late leader.

She went on to leave the party and form a splinter group that contested in the July 2018 presidential election where she came a distant third from President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Chamisa.

Khupe, who stepped into MRT House for the first time since 2017, has roped in Tsvangirai's brother Manasa as secretary for elections. Vincent Tsvangirai, son to Morgan and current Glen View South MP is also siding with Khupe so is Hebson Makuvise, former Zimbabwe Ambassador to Germany and an uncle to the Tsvangirai family.

Last month, Khupe with her new lieutenants, Mwonzora, Morgen Komichi, and Elias Mudzuri visited Tsvangirai's grave where they also donated goodies to the late's mother, Lydia.

At the press conference, she also dismissed as false reports that she performed traditional rituals at Tsvangirai's grave.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Bringing Charles Taylor to Trial - A Recounting by the Prosecutor

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.