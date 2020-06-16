Tunisia: 'Youth & Environment' Call for Proposals Launched

Tunis/Tunisia — In partnership with the French Institute of Tunisia (IFT) and the Innovative Projects from Civil Societies and Coalitions of Actors (PISCCA), France's embassy in Tunisia launches the "Youth & Environment" call for proposals, the IFT said on its Facebook page.

24 projects will be selected in the 24 Tunisian governorates over 2 years. The winning projects must be led by young people aged 18 to 25 and will be supported by an average funding of 30,000 to 50,000 dinars, IFT specifies.

This call for proposals is dedicated to local Tunisian associations proposing a concrete, ambitious and realistic project on environment protection.

The applications will be particularly more interesting if the projects also present results in terms of women's emancipation, regional development and help create jobs for youths.

This year, 12 high-impact projects in each target governorate with lasting effects will be selected according to selection criteria, namely the importance of the project in terms of environmental preservation and its impact on the area in which it is located, the strengthening of regional development, access to employment in addition to its support for gender equality.

The application forms should be submitted to the following e-mail no later than July 30: societe-civile@institutfrancais-tunisie.com