Nigeria: Oyo Reviews Curfew, Says Mosques, Churches to Operate At 25% Capacity

16 June 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force yesterday announced that it has relaxed the curfew imposed on the state occasioned by the ravaging coronavirus pandemic.

The taskforce, which made the decision public after a two-and-a-half-hour meeting presided by its Chairman, Governor Seyi Makinde, added that the curfew in the state would now run from 10p.m. to 4a.m.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, confirmed that other decisions reached included the resumption of classes for Primary Six, JSS3 and SS3 students from June 29; resumption of work by all category of workers at the state secretariat from June 22, as well as the opening of mosques and churches, which are to operate at 25 per cent capacity; and the decision to limit public gathering to not more than 25 persons.

The statement indicated that the state secretariat, which was earlier shut on March 27 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and later reopened to staff on grade level 13 and above from April 27, would now be open to all other staffers from June 22.

According to the statement, students in critical classes are to resume at the end of June to ensure they are well-prepared for the public examinations ahead of them.

The statement read: "The schools are to observe the COVID-19 protocols as released by the taskforce; ensure that stations for washing of hands are provided in all schools, while all students are to compulsorily wear face masks.

"Schools are to provide hand wash points with the support of their Parents/Teachers Associations (PTA).

"The resumption of critical classes at the end of June 2020 would be two clear weeks ahead of the state drop-dead date of July 15. By that date, it would be decided whether other categories of students will return to the classes."

It further read: "Mosques and Churches are to reopen and operate at not more than 25 per cent capacity. The situation will be reviewed within the first two weeks. All worshippers are to compulsorily wear face masks.

"Night clubs are to remain shut even though the existing curfew, which used to run from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., is being aligned with that of the federal government, which runs from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

"The taskforce will not mind shutting down everywhere if evidence emerges that the COVID-19 safety protocols are being violated or should there be an explosion in the number of cases. However, the state government will intensify enlightenment campaigns to ensure the safety of our people."

The statement also added that the resumption order will not affect the tertiary institutions for now as the taskforce would review their situation and determine their state of readiness.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.