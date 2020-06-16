Libya: Statement By the Spokesperson On the Discovery of Mass Graves Around Tarhuna

press release

Statements by the Spokesperson

The reported discovery of eight mass graves around Tarhuna in northwestern Libya is profoundly disturbing.

An immediate independent investigation should be undertaken to verify these findings and bring those responsible to justice.

The EU reminds all parties to the conflict in Libya of their obligations, under international humanitarian law and international human rights law, to protect the civilians and civilian infrastructure.

EU urges the warring parties to immediately stop the fighting and agree on the modalities of a total ceasefire, under the Joint Military Commission, with the objective of urgently returning to the UN-led political process.

