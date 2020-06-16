Libya: Statement By the Spokesperson On the Discovery of Mass Graves Around Tarhuna

16 June 2020
European Union External Action (Brussels)
press release

Statements by the Spokesperson

The reported discovery of eight mass graves around Tarhuna in northwestern Libya is profoundly disturbing.

An immediate independent investigation should be undertaken to verify these findings and bring those responsible to justice.

The EU reminds all parties to the conflict in Libya of their obligations, under international humanitarian law and international human rights law, to protect the civilians and civilian infrastructure.

EU urges the warring parties to immediately stop the fighting and agree on the modalities of a total ceasefire, under the Joint Military Commission, with the objective of urgently returning to the UN-led political process.

Peter STANO

Peter STANO

Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

+32 (0)460 75 45 53

Lauranne DEVILLE

Lauranne DEVILLE

Press Officer for Foreign Affairs and Security

+32 (0)2 29 92256

+32 (0) 460 758 775

Read the original article on EASS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 European Union External Action. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: EASS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.