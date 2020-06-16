Zimbabwe: Youth Relief Fund Not Partisan - Govt

16 June 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Victor Maphosa

Government has said the Youth Relief Fund, which is meant to assist youths across the country, is not linked to any political party, but is for all youths.

Through the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Government has availed funds meant to cushion youths across the country from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing youths in Mufakose on Friday, Deputy Minister in the Ministry Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Tinomuda Machakaire, implored youths to make use of the relief fund to boost their businesses during this era of Covid-19 lockdown.

"These funds are not politically aligned," he said. "These funds are meant for every youth in Zimbabwe so that they can boost their businesses. This is a grant.

"We are urging youths with small businesses in the informal sector, be it those selling airtime, come and get the funds. We encourage those who will benefit from the relief fund to use the funds productively."

Deputy Minister Machakaire launched the fund in Chegutu last week.

Addressing youths at the same occasion, Mufakose legislator Susan Matsunga commended Government for the relief fund.

She challenged youths in her constituency to utilise the funds for their benefit.

"I welcome the relief fund extended to youths in my constituency," said Ms Matsunga. "I know it is not much, but the little they received is important. I want to encourage our youths to use these funds productively.

"To our youths, do not think of buying illicit drugs with these funds or engaging in unpleasant activities. You must use the funds to develop yourselves and make a profit."

Ms Matsunga concurred with Deputy Minister Machakaire that the funds were meant to benefit every youth across the country and that the fund was not partisan, but a Government grant.

Bringing Charles Taylor to Trial - A Recounting by the Prosecutor

