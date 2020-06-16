Zimbabwe: Mukuruva Says Bosso Fans Are Hostile

Bulawayo — United States-based goalkeeper, Tatenda Mukuruva, has added his voice to the growing debate about the fans who provide the most hostile atmosphere in the domestic Premiership.

Responding to questions from his followers on social media, as part of his tribute to the late Dynamos fan Freddy Mugadza who died in America in April, Mukuruva said the atmosphere generated by Highlanders fans at Barbourfields, was unbearable.

Mukuruva now plies his trade for Michigan Stars in the third-tier League in America.

"All opposition fans always talk a lot of rubbish but you just have to ignore them but, sometimes, it's hard because they will be cursing your mum, especially at Barbourfields," said Mukuruva.

The 24-year-old joined the DeMbare camp as a junior in 2008 from Budiriro Gunners.

He graduated into the senior team in 2013 and remained there up to 2016 where he crossed the borders to join Benni McCarthy's Cape Town City.

He moved to Zambia in 2018 where he joined Buildcon before flying out to the United States in 2019 to join Michigan Stars.

At national team level, he represented all the age-groups from the Under-17s.

Recently, former Highlanders skipper Gilbert Banda torched a storm when he tore into the Dynamos supporters, labelling them as the most hostile in the country with their derogatory songs.

Mukuruva revealed that on the local scene he admired reigning league champions FC Platinum because of their type of play.

"I love their type of play and I am also a Barcelona fan so you know why," said Mukuruva.