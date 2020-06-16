Zimbabwe: Varsity Gets Machine

Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE), which recently opened its doors to fourth-year students, got a major boost after it received a walk in body temperature detector (detention gate) with an automatic sanitiser dispenser worth US$4 500 from its former student Mr Joseph Matangira, who is the founder of Afro-Asia International.

BUSE vice chancellor Professor Eddie Mwenje said the donation was timely and the machine will be placed at the entrance of the library frequented many students.

"The important issues we should recognise is that students are our major resource. Each time they pass through our hands we must understand that we are building the nation," he said.

"They are the solutions for Zimbabwe. When they leave our institutions where ever they go many of them will have their country and institutions in mind. We are producing entrepreneurs who are doing very well. I want to thank everyone who took part in grooming our student."

Prof Mwenje said the institution had so far produced 85 000 litres of sanitisers and 55 000 face masks.