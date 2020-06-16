Zimbabwe: Varsity Gets Machine

16 June 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Fungai Lupande

Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE), which recently opened its doors to fourth-year students, got a major boost after it received a walk in body temperature detector (detention gate) with an automatic sanitiser dispenser worth US$4 500 from its former student Mr Joseph Matangira, who is the founder of Afro-Asia International.

BUSE vice chancellor Professor Eddie Mwenje said the donation was timely and the machine will be placed at the entrance of the library frequented many students.

"The important issues we should recognise is that students are our major resource. Each time they pass through our hands we must understand that we are building the nation," he said.

"They are the solutions for Zimbabwe. When they leave our institutions where ever they go many of them will have their country and institutions in mind. We are producing entrepreneurs who are doing very well. I want to thank everyone who took part in grooming our student."

Prof Mwenje said the institution had so far produced 85 000 litres of sanitisers and 55 000 face masks.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Bringing Charles Taylor to Trial - A Recounting by the Prosecutor

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.