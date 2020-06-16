Liberia: UNFPA Turns Over Maternity Unit At COVID-19 Treatment Center to Health Ministry

15 June 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Fpa Staff Reporter

Monrovia — UNFPA, the United Nations Population Fund, has officially turned over to the Ministry of Health, the Spotlight Initiative in Liberia funded maternity unit at the main COVID-19 treatment unit at the 14 Military Hospital in Margibi County.

The unit will provide antenatal care, delivery, emergency obstetric care, and postnatal care services for pregnant COVID-19 infected women admitted at the main Coronavirus treatment center in Liberia.

During the handover ceremony, Deputy Health Minister and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francis Kateh said that pregnant women receiving treatment for Coronavirus can now enjoy the required maternal health services to ensure the safety of their pregnancies and the wellbeing of their newborns.

"The 14 Military Hospital COVID-19 treatment center has a dedicated and trained staff to provide quality routine care for pregnant women," Dr. Kateh said.

Sexual and reproductive health is a significant public health issue during epidemics, and safe pregnancy and childbirth depends on functioning health systems and strict adherence to infection prevention precautions.

As with most crises, the COVID-19 pandemic has severely disrupted access to life-saving sexual and reproductive health services and hampered global response to gender-based violence, at a time when women and girls need these services most.

The UN through the Spotlight Initiative has stepped up efforts to ensure that its support toward the reduction in the prevalence of sexual and gender-based violence and harmful practices and increase women's and girls' access to sexual and reproductive health and rights in Liberia remains on track.

The Spotlight Initiative is an EU-UN global partnership to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls, launched on 18 June 2019 by the Government of Liberia, European Union, Civil Society Organizations and the United Nations in Liberia.

The Spotlight Initiative aims through priority interventions to prevent and respond to sexual gender based violence, sexual reproductive health and rights and harmful practices against women and girls by addressing structural causes across six key Pillars of; legislative and policy framework; institutional strengthening; changing norms and behaviors; delivery of essential services; management of data and strengthening women's movements and civil society organizations.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.