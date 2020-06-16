Tanzania: Govt Pushes for Swift Construction of Leather Factory

THE government has directed all authorities responsible for the construction of the new Karanga Leather Industries Company Limited to ensure the remaining part of the ongoing construction is completed swiftly ready to start production.

This was said recently by Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and Disabled) Andrew Massawe during his tour of the construction site to inspect its progress.

"The remaining part of the plant should be completed as soon as possible because required materials are produced locally," he said, adding that he was satisfied with the construction progress.

He also called on the management of the Prisons Department responsible for the construction of the factory in collaboration with the Public Service Social Security Fund (PSSSF) to ensure security is available at the leather plant during and after construction of the factory.

Speaking during the Permanent Secretary's tour, PSSSF Director General Hosea Kashimba said the first phase of the construction of the leather factory had reached about 95 per cent.

"The implementation of this phase involved the construction of a shoe factory, the construction of a cutting and sewing building, the finishing department, a warehouse and an electrical house. This phase is in the final stages," he said.

Mr Kashimba explained that the second phase of the construction project would include the construction of a leather recycling plant, a garage, a laboratory, a store, a water tank and a factory waste treatment plant started in May this year and was expected to be completed by January 2021.

However, he said apart from the strides that had been made so far, there were also several challenges that had been experienced during the implementation of the project such as the Covid-19 pandemic caused by coronavirus.

"Due to the Covid-19 disease challenge the implementation of the project, particularly machine installation had to stop due to the fact that experts from Italy who were required to install the machines had delayed their arrival schedules in the country due to travel restrictions in their country being part of precautions to prevent new infections of coronavirus," he said.

For his part, Karanga Leather Industries Managing Director Masoud Omar said leather factory machines would be installed anytime ready for the commencement of production.

"May I call upon my fellow Tanzanians to be prepared to receive leather products that we will be produced by our factory using our own local experts. They will be of high standards," he said.