Nigeria: Katsina Police Declare Notorious Bandits' Leader, Yankuzo Wanted

Katsina — The Katsina State Police Command has arrested over 50 suspected bandits and kidnappers terrorising the state and also declared one Adamu Aliero Yankuzo, a suspected notorious bandits' leader, wanted.

Yankuzo, according to the police, has been terrorising Katsina and Zamfara States as well as masterminded the recent attack on Kadisau village of Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State which led to the killing of over 52 people.

Consequently, the command has pledged a bounty of N5,000,000 on his head for anybody with useful information that could lead to his arrest.

The state Commissioner of Police, Sanusi Buba, who disclosed this while parading other suspected bandits and kidnappers yesterday, said the suspect had killed many people and rustled hundreds of cattle.

He said the suspect coordinated the attack on Kadisau village in protest against the arrest of his son, Sulaiman Adamu Aliero, by the police on April 4, 2020.

According to the commissioner, "The command wish to declare Adamu Aliero Yankuzo, 45, a male from Yankuzo village of Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State, a notorious leader of group of bandits terrorising Katsina and Zamfara States, wanted.

"We have also placed a bounty of 5,000,000 on his head-dead or alive. Any person or group with useful information that may lead to his arrest should please report to the nearest police station.

"Recently, the command have arrested over 50 suspected bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers, cattle rustlers and recovered 10 AK47 rifles, five pistols, 25 locally made guns, five vehicles and 20 motorcycles in the ongoing war against all forms of crimes in the state."