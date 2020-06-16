Tanzania: WSSA Spends Over 13bn/-On Water Projects in Five Years

MAKONDE Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (Makonde Plateau WSSA) has spent at least 13.436bn/-between 2015 and 2020 in building and rehabilitating water infrastructure in Mtwara to improve access to water supply.

This was said yesterday by the Ministry of Water in a written response to Mr Abdallah Chikota (Nanyamba CCM). The lawmaker alleged that the Makonde water scheme was facing a serious infrastructure crisis as most of its equipment was dilapidated.

"Nevertheless, the scheme is facing power interruption. Therefore, it fails to actively supply water in Nanyamba Town," he said querying the timeframe that the government had planned to solve the problem.

Makonde Water Authority covers 510,975 customers with demand of 766,462 cubic meters every month. Makonde's water infrastructure has now reached 275,928 people with water demand reaching 413,892 cubic metres or an equivalent of 54 percent of the total population.

Minister for Water, Prof Makame Mbarawa, said the infrastructure had the capacity to produce 482,400 cubic metres of water monthly-which is sufficient to the entire population covered by its distribution network.

According to the minister, the authority plans some investments, including those at Mitema water source and the rehabilitation of infrastructure.

He said the water source had the potential water volume unlike the rest water sources and could cover the entire population serviced by the Makonde Water Authority.

The minister said the government had given the authority priority to ensure it improved access and supply of clean and safe water in the area.

Prof Mbarawa said the government was working with other development partners in implementing a number of water projects. He promised that the government would continue addressing challenges, including power supply issues and infrastructure to ensure regular supply of water.