Tanzania: BMH to Set Up Histopathology Laboratory

PEOPLE suffering from cancer will soon stop travelling all the way to Dar es Salaam for diagnostic test and treatment as Benjamin Mkapa Hospital (BMH) planned to set up a histopathology laboratory in its Oncology Department.

Histopathology laboratory is vital to discover cancer as it provides a diagnostic service for cancer. It handles cells and tissues removed from suspicious lumps, identifies the nature of abnormality and it provides information to clinicians about the type of cancer, its grade and its responsiveness to certain treatment.

BMH Executive Director, Dr Alphonce Chandika, noted at the weekend that the histopathology laboratory equipment had already arrived at the hospital and a process to install it had also started.

"At the moment specimens are sent to Dar es Salaam because the Central Zone has no histopathology laboratory," said the BMH executive director while briefing Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Prof Abel Makubi, who toured the hospital on Friday.

Dr Chandika said BMH was also enhancing medical services at its dental clinic after acquiring modern equipment, saying the installation of the dental clinic equipment BMH would become the second health facility in the country after the Muhimbili National Hospital's Dental Clinic to have such equipment.

"The dental clinic equipment has already arrived at the hospital and the instalment process is underway," he said.

For his part, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Prof Abel Makubi, commended BMH for offering super specialised medical services, noting that the hospital had become a model hospital among the referral hospitals in the country.

"BMH is now halfway to attain the government's goal for all referral hospitals to offer super specialised medical services. The government wants all referral hospitals to move from offering normal medical services and start offering super specialised medical services," he said.

Prof Makubi said the plan to set up the histopathology laboratory at BMH would help relieve Ocean Road Cancer Institute in Dar es Salaam of the burden, saying the government would cooperate with BMH to attain its goals.

He used the occasion to commend Dr Chandika for transforming the hospital, noting that Dr Chandika had addressed a number of challenges starting with 22 staff members to the current 428 staff members.

In March this year, BMH became the first hospital in the country to perform kidney transplant by using Tanzanian specialist doctors without the support of foreign doctors. It was the twelfth kidney transplant since the hospital introduced the medical service.