Nigeria: BUA Group to Dangote - Your Publication Fraught With Untrue Statements

BUA Group has described as untrue Dangote Group's claim that it misinterpreted facts about a pending court case.

A statement by BUA Group explained that Dangote, in a hurry to twist facts, failed to justify the alleged misinterpretation in its publication but stylishly stated that it had appealed the judgement, while accepting the recent court order, which granted BUA the right to peaceful possession and operation of three of its mining sites at Obu, Okpella, in Edo State.

The statement, titled: "RE: BUA OBU MINES, OKPELLA EDO STATE," read: "We read with dismay the publication by the Dangote Group which purports to "set the records straight" with regards to the earlier publication of the BUA group on the recent judgment of the Federal High Court in Suit No. FHC/B/CS/101/2017: BUA v. IGP &Ors. ("BUA Fundamental Right Suit"), which restrains Dangote Industries Limited ("DIL") and other Respondents in the suit from interfering in BUA Group's mining sites in Obu, Okpella, Edo State.

"In the said publication by Dangote Group, it was alleged that the initial publication of the BUA Group was riddled with misrepresentations and deliberate distortions of facts. We however note that the Dangote Group failed to identify any specific fact, which was distorted.

"On the contrary, the Dangote Group reiterated the fact that the judgment of the Court indeed restrained DIL and the other Respondents, as contended by BUA, albeit stating that the judgment of the Court constitutes complete aberrations and contains manifests contradictions; and it has exercised its legal right to appeal the decision of the Court.

"While we consider this attempt to disparage the Court on the pages of print media as an affront, we shall not be joining issues with the Dangote Group, as we are of the view that the Court can protect itself and DIL reserves the right to appeal the decision of the Court.

"Paradoxically, the Dangote Group's publication was fraught with untrue statements, which it touted as the facts of the matter in an attempt to misinform the general public.