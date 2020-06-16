South Africa: Four Suspects Arrested for Allegedly Killing a 90-Year-Old Woman and Her 60-Year-Old Daughter

15 June 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The determination of the South African Police Service to decisively deal with serious and violent crimes, led to the arrest of four suspects aged between 24 and 46, a day after they allegedly killed two elderly women in Tshilwavhusikhu last night, Sunday 14 June 2020.

About five (05) armed suspects forced entry into a house at Gogobole village under Tshilwavhusikhu policing area, by breaking the window at about 21:30 and allegedly started shooting at the family members, instantly killing a 90-year-old woman and her 60-year-old daughter. One family member escaped unhurt. Nothing was taken from the house.

The horrendous nature of these crimes necessitated a 72-hours activation plan which was immediately implemented. After intensive investigations which barely took less than 24 hours, the police managed to arrest four suspects today 15 June 2020.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo, Major General Jan Scheepers has commended the police for swiftly arresting the perpetrators alleged to be responsible for these horrendous crimes and has in the same breath, instructed that the remaining suspect(s) be hunted down and brought to book.

The deceased have been identified as Matamela Ramala aged 90 and her daughter Martha Ramala aged 60.

The motive behind this incident is currently not known and will be determined by the unfolding investigations. The suspects will appear in Tshilwavhusikhu Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 17 June 2020, facing two counts murder.

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the remaining suspect is requested to contact Captain Shiela Buys on 082 565 8432, the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest police. Callers can remain anonymous.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.