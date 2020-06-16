South Africa: Four Suspects Arrested for Allegedly Killing a 90-Year-Old Woman and Her 60-Year-Old Daughter

press release

The determination of the South African Police Service to decisively deal with serious and violent crimes, led to the arrest of four suspects aged between 24 and 46, a day after they allegedly killed two elderly women in Tshilwavhusikhu last night, Sunday 14 June 2020.

About five (05) armed suspects forced entry into a house at Gogobole village under Tshilwavhusikhu policing area, by breaking the window at about 21:30 and allegedly started shooting at the family members, instantly killing a 90-year-old woman and her 60-year-old daughter. One family member escaped unhurt. Nothing was taken from the house.

The horrendous nature of these crimes necessitated a 72-hours activation plan which was immediately implemented. After intensive investigations which barely took less than 24 hours, the police managed to arrest four suspects today 15 June 2020.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo, Major General Jan Scheepers has commended the police for swiftly arresting the perpetrators alleged to be responsible for these horrendous crimes and has in the same breath, instructed that the remaining suspect(s) be hunted down and brought to book.

The deceased have been identified as Matamela Ramala aged 90 and her daughter Martha Ramala aged 60.

The motive behind this incident is currently not known and will be determined by the unfolding investigations. The suspects will appear in Tshilwavhusikhu Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 17 June 2020, facing two counts murder.

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the remaining suspect is requested to contact Captain Shiela Buys on 082 565 8432, the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest police. Callers can remain anonymous.