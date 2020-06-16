South Africa: Youth Day 2020 - Moments Frozen in Time That Live On in Our Memories

analysis

Images have a powerful effect on people. Besides the iconic photograph of Hector Pieterson taken on 16 June 1976, so many recent moments have been captured that have given me a renewed and deep appreciation of the power of visuals.

The photograph of a lifeless Hector Pieterson was taken 44 years ago. On 16 June 1976, thousands of students from Soweto and the surrounding high schools planned to peacefully protest a system that would have all school subjects taught in Afrikaans.

Youth Day commemorates that uprising and the iconic photograph of Hector's lifeless body being carried by another student, Mbuyisa Makhubo, with Hector's sister Antoinette running alongside them - taken by the late Sam Nzima - came to symbolise the powerful meaning behind Youth Day.

That image was also significant in that it gave the world a shocking glimpse into the brutality of the apartheid regime.

What makes the image so sad for me is seeing how young Hector was, how much potential he had, the dreams he must have had about living free of fear in a just and democratic South Africa.

Have you ever wondered how history might have been shaped had the photograph not been taken? Had...