Africa: Masiyiwa and His Global Partners Donate 1,000 Ventilators

15 June 2020
263Chat (Harare)

Strive Masiyiwa has announced the arrival of 45 full ICU ventilators in Zimbabwe which the businessman ordered a couple of months back.

The billionaire entrepreneur and philanthropist, who is the African Union's Special Envoy to Coordinate the Africa Private Sector Initiative for the Procurement of Personal Protective Equipment and other Essential Supplies, also announced that he has teamed up with fellow global entrepreneurs Sir Richard Branson and Jeff Skoll to donate 1 000 more ventilators to 8 African countries.

Breaking the news on his popular Facebook blog, Masiyiwa wrote:

Update on Ventilator donations:

Some of you will remember that a few weeks ago, when the pandemic began, I undertook to donate 45 full ICU ventilators to Zimbabwe. I'm pleased to advise that they have now arrived in the country, after being manufactured in the UK. They are being delivered to the country's leading hospitals.

I'm also pleased to advise that owing to an initiative I have been working on with two well known global entrepreneurs, Sir Richard Branson and Jeff Skoll, 1000 ventilators are being manufactured in SA, under free license.

These will be distributed for FREE to the following countries:

-South Sudan: 100;

-Sudan: 100;

-Rwanda: 100;

-Burundi: 200;

-Eastern Congo: 100;

-Zimbabwe: 200;

-Botswana: 100;

-Lesotho: 100.

I would like to again express my deepest appreciation to Jeff and Sir Richard.

The FREE open license for the ventilators and Oxygen Concentrators is now available for all African countries. We can produce 10 000 such ventilators if required, and they will be sold at 10%, of the value of a normal ventilator, thanks to the generosity of the philanthropists that provided the technology.

Shipment will begin in July.

God bless them indeed.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Bringing Charles Taylor to Trial - A Recounting by the Prosecutor

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.