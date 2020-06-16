Namibia: No Bail for Alleged Mom Killer

15 June 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lugeretzia Kooper

A man (20) was denied bail on a murder charge in the Rundu Magistrate's Court today after he was arrested Friday night in connection with his mother's death.

Haingura Kandjimi allegedly kicked his mother, Behetta Nipembe (57), to death after an argument. The deceased allegedly didn't allow him to ride their donkeys at night.

Kandjimi's case was postponed to 31 August 2020 for further investigations and to allow him to apply for state-funded legal representation.

Kavango West crime investigations coordinator, deputy commissioner Nikolaus Kupembona, told The Namibian today the unfortunate incident took place around 20h00 at Gcigco village.

"According to witnesses, the suspect tended to ride the donkeys at night. On Friday night the deceased told him he could not ride the donkeys, as they were needed early in the morning for errands. This did not sit well with the suspect and he started assaulting her by kicking her all over her body. The deceased died as a result of the injuries she sustained during the assault," he said.

