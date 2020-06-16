South Africa: Western Cape Police Investigating the Murder of a Man and His Three-Year-Old Daughter

Western Cape police are investigating the murder of a 35-year-old man and his three-year-old daughter in Ravensmead, Cape Town, on Monday morning.

The double murder occurred at around 07:15 at 39th Street in Eureka Estate, Ravensmead.

"The victims were seated in a vehicle when an unknown suspect opened fire on them," police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut told News24 on Monday.

The police have yet to arrest any suspects and are calling on anyone who can shed light on the case to come forward.

