South Africa: Western Cape Police Investigating the Murder of a Man and His Three-Year-Old Daughter

16 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

Western Cape police are investigating the murder of a 35-year-old man and his three-year-old daughter in Ravensmead, Cape Town, on Monday morning.

The double murder occurred at around 07:15 at 39th Street in Eureka Estate, Ravensmead.

"The victims were seated in a vehicle when an unknown suspect opened fire on them," police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut told News24 on Monday.

The police have yet to arrest any suspects and are calling on anyone who can shed light on the case to come forward.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.