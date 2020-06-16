Malawi: World's Law Professors and Academics Condemn Executive Assault On Malawi Judiciary

We, law professors and academics from around the world, note the judgments of the High Court of Malawi sitting as a Constitutional Court and of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal, which held that the presidential election held on 21 May 2019 was marred by unlawful and unconstitutional actions and irregularities, and therefore that there must be a fresh presidential election. These judgments also provided guidance on the standard to be used when determining the winner of a presidential election.

Law expert Danwood Chirwa: One of the signatories Prof Mtende Mhango: One of the signatories

We note that all parties, including the government, had previously committed, and are under a legal obligation, to respect determinations of the courts.

We are deeply concerned about coordinated attempts by the government to undermine the judiciary, including statements by President Peter Mutharika falsely accusing the judiciary of having staged a coup against his government and claiming that Parliament is supreme in Malawi, and an attempt by the government to repeal the two judgments via Parliament.

We are extremely concerned that the Chief Secretary to the Cabinet has issued a public notice and written personal letters to the Chief Justice, Mr Andrew Nyirenda, SC, and Justice of Appeal Mr Edward Twea, SC, ordering them to take leave pending their retirement and intimating that the President will appoint a new Chief Justice.

These actions constitute an unprecedented assault on judicial independence in Malawi. We hereby condemn them in the strongest terms.

We note that all judges in Malawi are by law guaranteed tenure until they reach the age of 65. We note that Chief Justice Nyirenda is due to retire on 31 December 2021 and Justice Twea on 31 April 2021. We also note that the conditions of service for judges in Malawi provide that leave is optional. Hence, no judge can be forced to take leave at any time of their judicial tenure. Moreover, the Chief Secretary has no legal authority to direct Chief Justice Nyirenda and Justice Twea to take leave.

We call upon the government of Malawi to uphold the rule of law and constitutionalism and to respect all court judgments. The government must refrain from attacking individual judges and from undermining the judiciary.

Signed

Migai Akech, Professor of Law, University of Nairobi

Philip Alston, John Norton Pomeroy Professor, New York University School of Law

Kevin Bampton, former Professor of Law and Secretary to the 1994 Malawi ConstitutionCommittee

Chikosa Banda, Senior Lecturer, University of Malawi

John Barker, former Lecturer of Law, University of Malawi, Director of Cambridge Governance Labs and Fellow of the Lauterpacht Centre for International Law, University of Cambridge

Christine Bell, Professor of Constitutional Law, University of Edinburgh

Edwin Bikundo, Senior Lecturer, Griffiths University

Roger Burridge, Emeritus Professor, University of Warwick

Lilian Chenwi, Professor of Law, University of the Witwatersrand

Enoch Chilemba, Lecturer, University of Malawi

Danwood Chirwa, Professor and Dean of Law, University of Cape Town

Hugh Corder, Emeritus Professor of Law and former Dean of Law, University of CapeTown

Peter Danchin, Professor of Law, University of Maryland

Surya Deva, Associate Professor of Law, City University of Hong Kong

Jacques de Ville, Professor and Dean of Law, University of the Western Cape

Pierre de Vos, Claude Leone Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance, Universityof Cape Town

Wesahl Domingo, Associate Professor of Law and Head of the School of Law, University of the Witwatersrand

Donald F Donovan, Partner, Debevoise& Plimpton, Adjunct Professor, New York University School of Law

Solomon Ebobrah, Professor and former Dean of Law, Niger Delta University

Hiroshige Fujii, Assistant Professor of International Law, University of Utsunomiya, Japan

Yash Ghai, Emeritus Professor of Law, University of Hong Kong

James Gathii, Wing-Tat Lee Chair of International Law and Professor of Law, Loyola University of Chicago School of Law

Avinash Govender, Professor and Dean of Law, Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University

Michelo Hansungule, Professor of Law, University of Pretoria

Christof Heyns, Professor and Former Dean, University of Pretoria

Laurence Juma, Professor of Law, Deputy Dean, Rhodes University

Evance Kalula, Emeritus Professor of Law, University of Cape Town

Garton Kamchedzera, Associate Professor & former Dean of Law, University of Malawi

Fidelis Kanyongolo, Associate Professor & former Dean of Law, University of Malawi

Pamela Katz, Professor of Political Science and Legal Studies, New York University

Jonathan Klaaren, Professor of Law and former Head of the School of Law, University of the Witwatersrand

Heinz Klug, Evjue-Bascom Professor of Law and Director of the Global Legal Studies Centre, University of Wisconsin Law School

Sandra Liebenberg, HF Oppenheimer Chair in Human Rights Law, University ofStellenbosch

Musavengana Machaya, Lecturer, Great Zimbabwe University

Sunduzwayo Madise, Dean of Law, University of Malawi

Tshepo Madlingozi, Associate Professor of Law and Director of the Centre for Applied Legal Studies, University of the Witwatersrand

Bernadette Malunga, Lecturer, University of Malawi

Mtende Mhango, Professor and Dean of Law, National University of Lesotho

Tiyanjana Maluwa, H Laddie Montague Chair in Law & Professor of Law andInternational Affairs, Penn State University

Melvin Mbao, Emeritus Professor and former Dean of Law, University of the North-West

Christopher Mbazira, Professor and Principal of the School of Law, University of Makerere

Benyam Dawit Mezmur, Professor of Law and Deputy Dean, University of the WesternCape

Tshepo Mongalo, Professor of Law and Head of the Department of Law, Monash University South Africa

Admark Moyo, Senior Lecturer, Great Zimbabwe University

Chantelle G Moyo, Lecturer, Great Zimbabwe University

John Mubangizi, Professor and Dean of Law, University of the Free State

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

George Mukundi, Adjunct Professor of Law, University of Cape Town

Owen Murozvi, Lecturer, Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University

Christina Murray, Emeritus Professor of Law, University of Cape Town

Valentine Mutatu, Lecturer and Head of Public Law, Midlands State University

Makau Mutua, SUNY Distinguished Professor and the Floyd H and Linda Hurst Faculty Scholar, School of Law, University at Buffalo

Lea Mwambene, Professor and Deputy Dean of Law, University of the Western Cape

Jayan Nayar, Associate Professor of Law, University of Warwick

Caroline Ncube,DST/NRF SARChI Research Chair in Intellectual Property, Innovationand Development, University of Cape Town

Mwiza Nkhata, former Associate Professor and Dean of Law, University of Malawi

Clement Ng'ong'ola, Professor of Law, University of Botswana

Enyinna Nwauche, Professor of Law, Nelson Mandela School of Law, University of Fort Hare

Desmond Oriakhogba, Lecturer, University of Benin, Nigeria

Abdul Paliwala, Emeritus Professor of Law, University of Warwick

Geo Quinot, Professor of Law, University of Stellenbosch

Henry Richardson, Professor of Law, Temple University School of Law

Theunis Roux, Professor of Law, University of New South Wales

Sharifah Sekalala, Associate Professor, University of Warwick

Issa Shivji, Emeritus Professor of Public Law, University of Dar es Salaam

Nicola Smit, Professor and Dean of Law, University of Stellenbosch

James Tsabora, Senior Lecturer, University of Zimbabwe

Ben Twinomugisha, Professor of Law, University of Makerere

Andrew Williams, Professor of Law, University of Warwick