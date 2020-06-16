Kenya: Youths At Kericho's Lemotit Camp to Fight for World U-20 Slots

Covid-19 pandemic may interrupted local sporting activities but Lemotit Athletics Club in Kericho County is still determine to send at least 10 athletes to the forthcoming World Under-20 Athletics Championships.

Head coach at the camp, Paul Kemei, has pointed out that most of his athletes broke camp owing to Covid-19 health protocols, but he is in touch with most of them as he helps them with individual training programmes.

"There are a few lucky ones living nearby, and some are at the camp but observing strict Coronavirus rules, but there are no group training sessions," Kemei said at the camp on Sunday after Athletics Kenya officials had presented athletes at the world under-20 camp with cash and foodstuff as part of a stimulus package.

The camp has 46 athletes, 26 of whom are in contention for places in Team Kenya for World Under-20 Championships.

"We hope to take at least take 10 to the world junior event," said Kemei.

World Under-20 Championships had been planned for July 7-12 but the track and field event was postponed due to Covid-19.

World Athletics is yet to announce the new dates for the event which is likely to be held next year.

Athletics Kenya, with the funding from the government, organised 19 training camps across the country in September and December last year as well as April this year to prepare athletes for the world junior event.

The April camp did not take place, and Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Amina Mohammed directed that funds that had been set aside for the same be used to benefit the athletes and coaches directly as they train individually.

"We thank the CS for this noble gesture. It's one of a kind," said Kemei.

Lemotit Athletics Club has produced elite athletes, among them 2019 World Cross Country Championships women's Under-20 champion, Beatrice Chebet.

It has many talented juniors with the potential to represent Kenya in world Under-20 Championships.

Among them are Triza Cherotich (3,000 metres steeplechase), Magdalene Cherono (5,000m) and Iscah Chelangat (3,000m).

Among those facing age barrier should the event be held next year are Youth Olympics 3,000m silver medalist Mercy Chepkorir and Ann Naasicho (3,000m).

"Training alone is challenging. We have lost the momentum from the two previous camps we had," Cherotich, 16, said. "You gain a lot in group training but there is little one can do now because staying healthy and safe in more important now."