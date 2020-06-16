Kenya: Gor Mahia Coach Living On Savings for Lack of Pay

15 June 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack has said that he is surviving on his savings because of tough economic times brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

Polack said he is paying his family bills back in England from the money he has been saving from his entire coaching career.

"What I'm feeding on and using to meet my family's needs is money I started saving when I was 35. Things are tough, we have not been receiving salaries because of lack of sponsorship," Polack told Nation Sport.

The 59-year-old tactician acknowledged that not everyone can adopt the culture of saving money but urged players to try always to save something to keep them going.

"Not everyone can save because sometimes what they receive all goes to meeting their needs, but let's try to spare something little. I'm really struggling but things would have been worse if my savings were depleted," he added.

However, the British coach believes that things would change in the near future. Polack thanked the government for giving players assistance.

Vulnerable sportspeople started receiving a monthly stipend of Sh10,000 last month, and they will continue getting help for the next two months.

Kenyan Premier League players have been going through tough economic times because of sponsorship and Covid-19. Polack's team is among the clubs that have been hard hit.

The management has not paid players' salaries for the past five months.

Gor Mahia Chairman Ambrose Rachier recently said that the situation has forced him to talk to landlords so that they are not evicted from their house due to rent arrears.

