Kenya: Africa Champ Cherono Schemes to Replicate Form At World U-20

Africa junior 3,000 metres steeplechase champion Fancy Cherono has set her eyes firmly on the World Under-20 Athletics Championships despite the event being postponed.

Cherono, who won the Africa Under-20 Athletics Championships title, before finishing fourth in the 3,000m steeplechase at the Doha World Athletics Championships last year, said training under the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown has strengthened her resolve to go for top honours at the world junior event.

The World Under-20 Championships that was scheduled for July 7-12 in Nairobi was postponed owing to the novel coronavirus.

World Athletics are yet to announce the new dates for the junior event but there is a likelihood that it could be held next year.

"The training programme is not the usual one. There is nowhere to do speed work. We are doing build up in long runs," Cherono, who is one of the athletes who received cash and food donations from Athletics Kenya at Kiptere Kiptere world under-20 camp in Kericho County, said on Monday.

Kiptere is part of the U-20 camps that have been designated to receive the stimulus package worth Sh7 million

The funds were to be used for the April camp ahead of the world event but was later cancelled owing to Covid-19.

Athletics Kenya Director for Youth and Development, Barnaba Korir delivered the stimulus package.

"I will definitely be ready for the event next year as l also warm up for the Tokyo Olympics the same year," 19-year-old Cherono said.

Also eyeing places in Team Kenya for the world junior bonanza are Africa Under-18 triple jump gold medallist Collins Kipkorir, Africa Under-20 javelin bronze medallist Dorothy Riro and Africa Under-20 3,000m steeplechase bronze medallist Ronald Kipng'etich.

"We've visited athletes who are close to the camp to assist in their individual training," said Kiptere coach Andrew Maritim.