Kenya: Sidi - Safety, Fan Experience Key to Successful World Rally Championship Round

Nazir Yakub, the Safari Rally Deputy Clerk of the Course, is part of a team putting together route and safety aspects.

"A special of team of midway monitors follow the passage of rally cars at their allocated points and keep a record of the passing cars," he digs into on the latest technology.

"In the event that the Electronic Tracking System goes on the blink, the members of the midway monitors are the eyes and ears on the stage on behalf of rally headquarters."

"At rally speeds, a car will pass a Mid-Point Monitors point every five to seven minutes, meaning that the Clerk of the Course and the Safety Officer can respond appropriately to a situation within minutes of a report on a missing competitor."

Safety means having the fastest response to an incident, so that a Fast Intervention Vehicle (FIV) also has to be within 10 minutes of any crisis.

This team would have a good 4x4, a medical kit and trauma doctor and the means to respond first and fast, as ordered by the Chief Safety Officer and the Chief Medical Officer.

Complementing the FIV will be a Medical Intervention Vehicle (MIV), which in effect is a field hospital on wheels.

The FIA and the WRC Promoter strive to make some of the issues as homogeneous as possible across the championship locations by regulating what the local organisers have to bear in mind when choosing the set-up of a WRC event.

The Safari Rally's Service Park at Naivasha, therefore, has to be of a size and surface that can accommodate well over 180 cars, three to six 40 foot containers per team, rally offices, media and medical facilities, hospitality suites, an advanced communications centre and spectator walkways. The rally is aimed at bringing the fans' heroes within touching distance of fans.

Modern Rally cars demand a service after every 80 kilometres of special stages in addition to an added 40 or so kilometres of transport sections.

This would ensure that the rally runs in loops that start and end within the recommended total distance from the Service Park.

WRC rallies are regulated to run over four days -- bedding down every night at the Service Park.

Ensuring there is quality accommodation close to the service park is key in selecting the location, to ensure there are over 1,000 beds available for the mass influx of teams, guests and rally officials.

Modern rally cars are known to be extremely punishing to gravel roads and the newly created WRC Safari Rally tracks at Naivasha and Kedong will be no exception.

It is being proposed that the amount of repair work that will be needed after the 2019 event will probably amount to redoing the route twice over, in preparation for the 2021 event.

Did you know that ....

Helen Shiri is the sole female representative from Africa in the FIA Women in Motorsports Commission?

France's Michelle Mouton is the commission's chairlady. The commission is made up of about 35 members from all over the world.

Shiri acts as ambassador for women in motorsports in the African region and is as a leader to fast-forward gender equality programmes. She's is also Event Secretary at the WRC Safari Rally.

Abdul Sidi is a veteran motorsports correspondent, rally navigator, and motorsports coach.