Kenya: Makori - New WRC9 Video Game Featuring Safari Rally Fitting Tribute to Kenya's Return to World Circuit

Last month, my colleague Charles Nyende took us on a nostalgic trip down memory lane, reliving the Easter Safari Rally days of old in his Wednesday Daily Nation column.

Indeed, for our generation that grew up in the 1970s and 80s, and started working in the 90s, the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally was a permanent fixture in our year.

Without it, the Easter Holidays were incomplete. We grew up admiring legendary drivers, like Finland's quartet of Hannu Mikkola, Ari Vatanen, Juha Kankkunen and Tommi Makinen, who exchanged Safari Rally wins with the Swedish pair of Bjorn Waldegard and Ove Andersson.

Kenyan legends Shekhar Mehta and Joginder Sigh punctured the European dominance much to our excitement, with Richard Burns and Colin McRae (God rest their souls in eternal peace) introducing British dominance into the Safari from 1997 before it was struck off the World Rally Championship calendar in 2002.

In the 1970s and 80s, my father was an executive in the book publishing business, and his company had Peugeot on their preferred pool and staff fleet.

So, naturally, I grew up as an ardent Peugeot fan and was among the crowd at the Kenyatta Conference Centre (now Kenyatta International Convention Centre) when Frenchman Jean-Pierre Nicholas, navigated by fellow countryman Jean-Claude Lefebvre, nursed their battered and bruised 504 Coupe home to victory in the 26th edition in 1978.

Thousands of fans lined up the Safari route that covered over 5,000 kilometres in the five days and four nights of Easter action.

The typical first leg would cover about 1,600 kilometres, taking the cars down to Mombasa through Voi, the tortuous Taita Hills and back to the capital.

They would then tackle about 2,000 kilometres for the second leg through Nakuru to Kisii, Kisumu, Eldoret, all the way to Kapenguria before dropping down to Nairobi.

Some 1,500 kilometres would welcome the third leg from Nairobi through Naivasha and Nakuru into the Mt Kenya region, powering through Nyeri and Murang'a on to the KCC finish.

But a lot of changes then took place in the WRC, with helicopter service for crews dropped in 1997, much to the chagrin of the works teams, and sections reduced with safety aforethought.

But even with its exclusion from the WRC circuit since 2002 owing to changes requiring compliance, the Safari's reputation as the world's toughest rally remains intact.

From the 5,000 kilometres and countrywide sections of old, the new WRC Safari Rally will cover just 350 kilometres, concentrated around Naivasha, when it returns to the global calendar next year.

It will take organisers quite some work to get Kenya's attention anywhere near what engulfed the country in the Easter Safari of yesteryears.

Technology has developed in leaps and bounds and modern-day rallying enthusiasts are tech-savvy millennials and "Generation Z" youths with a penchant for video games and similar gadgets.

Nothing we dinosaurs in "Generation X" quite fathom.

That's why the news that broke out in March to the effect that Nacon, the Paris-based video game developers, have included the WRC Safari Rally on their "WRC9" game is something to cheer about.

It's a huge appreciation of the efforts made by the WRC Safari Rally team - led by CEO Phineas Kimathi with President Uhuru Kenyatta as patron - to get the Kenyan round back to the WRC.

The new "WRC9" game will be launched in September and features several real sections of the WRC Safari Rally, right from the Super Special Stage at Kasarani.

Nacon relied on the route design work produced by the team behind the Safari's route, led by Clerk of the Course Gurvir Bhabra, his deputies George Mwangi and Nazir Yakub, alongside Anwar Sidi (media safety and route liaison officer) and Norris Ongalo (chief safety officer).

Anwar, also Daily Nation's motorsports photographer, has been covering the Safari Rally since 1982 - when Vatanen won in an Open Ascona 400 - joining the Daily Nation fold in 1984.

His visual insights into the route were handy for one of Nacon's eight development studios, KT Racing, the brains behind "WRC9."

This development will, most certainly, win the WRC Safari Rally more fans locally and internationally, and get the millennials' adrenalin flowing as it did ours in the 70s and 80s.

The gaming business is huge, with $164 billion (Sh17.4 trillion) having been realised in income from the sector in 2018, ranking it just below television as the second most popular entertainment source.

With products across personal computers, consoles and on mobile, with the arrival of 5G technology, it's estimated that gaming revenues will soar to about $221 billion (Sh23.5 trillion) by 2023.

"WRC9" is also being developed for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, meaning that more fans will interact with the WRC Safari Rally on these platforms.

It's also worth noting that Nairobi's Simba Union Club is working on virtual racing stations that will further attract the young generation to motorsports.

Nacon has developed popular video games such as "Call of Duty," "Fortnite" and "Black Ops" which I have no idea on how to play, but which my young son is addicted to.

Last weekend, I introduced him to "WRC9" and he's now, already, an expert virtual rally driver!

On September 3, he will tackle the WRC Safari Rally stages when Nacon launches it's new offering, and, no doubt, he will want to be on the ground to witness the real action when the actual Safari celebrates its global return next year.

Makori is the Editor - Sports at Nation Media Group.