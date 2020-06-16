Kenya: Kebs Seizes Hand Sanitizers From Companies Operating Without Permit

16 June 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Officials of the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) on Monday seized hand sanitizers from two companies in Nyahururu for wrongful use of their permit and for operating without the permit.

In a statement, Kebs said the products were seized after they raided Cascade Industries Limited, which manufactures Scental Hands Sanitizers, and Robico Chemicals Limited, which manufactures Robic Palms Handwash.

"We seized the products from the two companies in Nyahururu for wrongful use of the Kebs permits and for operating without a permit," the company said in a statement.

Top managers of the two companies are expected to be arraigned in court later on Tuesday.

Kebs officials also seized Delight Soya and Soya Tangawizi products from a company in at Njabini, North Kinangop that was selling the products without a Kebs permit.

