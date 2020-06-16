Kenya: City Lawyer Soyinka Lempaa's Court Case in Thika Now Put on Hold

16 June 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

The Thika Law Court has halted the hearing of a case in which Nairobi lawyer Soyinka Lempaa being charged with resisting arrest, obstruction and disobeying executive orders.

Lempaa was arrested on May 16, 2020 along the Thika Superhighway while driving to his farm in Kiahuria in the company of his brother and cousin.

ASSAULTED

Mr Soyinka had tried to by-pass the Nairobi boundary which was set-up following the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic when the police allegedly assaulted him.

Kenya Human Rights Commissioner Mr Kamanda Mucheke said that the three counts that the police initially charged Mr Lempaa with have been changed.

In a charge sheet that was produced in court on Monday, Mr Lempaa is said to have resisted arrest.

CASH BAIL

"On May 16, 2020 you resisted arrest at Bob Haris road block in Juja Sub-county within Kiambu County, you resisted arrest by number 220690 Boniface Watende and Onesmus Mutunga of number 65020," the charge sheet reads in part.

Mr Lempaa had initially been granted a Sh10,000 cash bail after being charged with resisting arrest, obstruction and disobeying executive orders.

Mr Mucheke said that it was on those grounds that the court has put the case on hold until June 29, 2020.

"We asked the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) to review the charges proffered by the soldiers and give direction," Mucheke said.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

