Namibia: Teen Dies After Hit and Dragged By Car

16 June 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)

A teenage boy was struck and killed by a tow-in vehicle near Ocean View at Swakopmund on Sunday afternoon.

An incident report from Erongo crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu indicated Laurens Bester (15), who lived at Ocean View, had gone to Nonidas at the Swakop River small holdings with friends.

The group was transported there by a friend's father.

When they returned to town later in the afternoon, the friend's father dropped Bester near the Ocean View Service Station, where he could cross the C14 Henties Bay Road as his house was nearby.

"In the meantime, a tow-in vehicle with a private registration number was travelling on the C34 Road from Swakopmund towards Henties Bay and hit the boy and dragged him along the road surface. He was declared dead on the scene by emergency medical personal," said Iikuyu.

The driver was licensed and sober, but faces charges of culpable homicide and reckless and/or negligent driving.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.