Namibia: Teen Dies After Hit and Dragged By Car

A teenage boy was struck and killed by a tow-in vehicle near Ocean View at Swakopmund on Sunday afternoon.

An incident report from Erongo crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu indicated Laurens Bester (15), who lived at Ocean View, had gone to Nonidas at the Swakop River small holdings with friends.

The group was transported there by a friend's father.

When they returned to town later in the afternoon, the friend's father dropped Bester near the Ocean View Service Station, where he could cross the C14 Henties Bay Road as his house was nearby.

"In the meantime, a tow-in vehicle with a private registration number was travelling on the C34 Road from Swakopmund towards Henties Bay and hit the boy and dragged him along the road surface. He was declared dead on the scene by emergency medical personal," said Iikuyu.

The driver was licensed and sober, but faces charges of culpable homicide and reckless and/or negligent driving.