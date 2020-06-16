South Africa: COVID-19 - East London 10111 Call Centre Closed After Police Officer Tests Positive

The East London 10111 police emergency line has been switched off and the call centre shut down after a police member tested positive for Covid-19.

The busy toll free line services large parts of the Buffalo City Metro, including King William's Town, East London, the Eastern Cape capital Bhisho and surrounding villages and townships.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said: "Due to the fact that there is no suitable or other alternative accommodation that fits the specific needs of the unit and it's unique systems, members of community served by the stations listed below are advised to call the relevant station to report crime and criminal activities."

If you live in the following areas, you are advised to call these nearby police stations directly:

East London, Buffalo Flats, Duncan Village, Scenery Park, Cambridge, Beacon Bay, Gonubie, Mdantsane, Berlin, Inyibiba, Vulindlela, Macleantown, King William's Town, Bhisho, Dimbaza, Ndevana, Steve Vukile Tshwete, Tamara, Zele, Punzana, Zwelitsha and Kei Road.

Naidoo said the call centre building had been decontaminated on Monday and would be fully operational by Thursday.

SAPS management apologised for the inconvenience.

Source: News24