South Africa: SAA Eventually Comes to the Rescue of the Stranded South Africans It Left Behind At Frankfurt Airport On Saturday

analysis

The 45 stranded South Africans bumped off the last SAA repatriation flight from Europe on Saturday flew from Frankfurt to Amsterdam on Monday where they will catch a KLM flight to Cape Town on Tuesday.

They were full of praise for the SAA ground and operational staff at Frankfurt airport who they said stayed up until midnight on Sunday to make sure they got onto the two flights to take them home.

"SAA took care of everybody and everything," said oil and gas technician Massimo Biancheri who has been stranded in Europe since late January by the worldwide coronavirus travel restrictions.

On Sunday, he had been critical of SAA for their disorganisation of the Frankfurt-Johannesburg repatriation flight on Saturday from which he and some 45 other passengers were bumped.

They were then also left behind when SAA organised a special KLM flight to Amsterdam to catch a KLM repatriation flight to Johannesburg on Saturday.

Biancheri and other passengers claimed that this was the result of a combination of factors, including overbooking by SAA, poor communication by SAA to bumped passengers about the replacement KLM flight as well as the failure of an emergency evacuation slide on one of the SAA...