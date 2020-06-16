South Africa: Four Arrested in Limpopo for Murder of 90-Year-Old Woman and Her Daughter, 60

16 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jeanette Chabalala

Four people were arrested on Monday after they allegedly killed two elderly women in Tshilwavhusiku in Limpopo, local police said.

About five suspects - aged between 24 and 46 - allegedly forced entry into a house in Gogobole village by breaking the window at about 21:30 on Sunday night, police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

"One family member escaped unhurt. Nothing was taken from the house," he said.

"[They] allegedly started shooting at the family members, instantly killing a 90-year-old woman and her 60-year-old daughter."

The acting police commissioner of Limpopo, Major General Jan Scheepers, commended the police for arresting the suspects soon after they committed the crimes. He also instructed that the remaining suspect be hunted down and brought to book, Mojapelo said.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.