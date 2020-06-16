Angola: Petro De Luanda Hire Brazilian Striker

16 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Brazilian forward Maikon Leite is the new acquisition of Petro de Luanda, ahead of the upcoming football season, the club said on its Facebook page, which Angop had access on Monday.

The player, who turns 32 in August, comes from Amazonas FC of Brazil, where he scored three goals in six games. He also played for Santo André, Santos, Atlético Paranaense, Náutico, Sport Clube do Recife, Ceará and Figueirense, among other clubs.

Outside Brazil, he represented Atlás and Tuluca, both from Mexico, and Al Shaab from the United Arab Emirates.

In the period 2011 to 2016, at the service of Palmeiras FC, the player made 90 games and scored 13 goals, being this, until now, the club where he registered the highest number of games and goals.

In 2008, the player suffered a serious knee injury which forced him to halt for about a year. In the following year, he suffered a serious knee injury again and stopped for over six months.

Petro already have Brazilian striker Tony in his squad and there is news of the return of Tiago Azulão, another Brazilian striker who left Catetão for Cyprus at the end of the 2019 season. In three and a half seasons with Petro, Azulão scored 60 goals in the National Championship and was the top scorer in the competition on two occasions.

