Angola: COVID-19 - Two New Infections, Three Recoveries Reported

Luanda — Two new positive cases of covid-19 and three recoveries have been reported in Angola since the last update of Sunday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 142.

The information was delivered Monday evening in Luanda by the Health minister, Sílvia Lutucuta, during the usual covid-19 update briefing.

On the occasion, the minister said the two new cases involve Angolan nationals who got infected locally.

With these two cases, Angola's covid-19 records show 142 infections, 71 active patients, 64 recoveries and six deaths.

Of the positive cases, 69 are imported and 76 locally transmitted infections, while one is awaiting attribution.