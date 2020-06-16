Angola: COVID-19 - Churches Involved in Fighting Pandemic

16 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Saurimo — Religious institutions in Lunda Sul are joining the government's efforts to reopen the temples on the June 24th under strong biosecurity measures to prevent possible contagion from covid-19.

In a round held today, Monday, by ANGOP, in some religious institutions, it was found that many churches have already begun to create conditions inside the temple, reorganizing the seats to allow physical distancing between the faithful, as recommended by the state authorities.

Some are sensitizing their members to acquire fabric facial masks and restructuring their programming, in order to make it easier for two to three services with no more than 150 members to be held each Sunday.

The pastor of the United Methodist central church in Lunda Sul, João Muacanhica, said that as part of the measures to prevent and combat the spread of covid-19, there will be available at the entrance of the temple, recipients for the faithful to wash their hands with soap and water, as well as an infrared thermometer for measuring the temperature.

He said that the temple has the capacity to hold 400 members, but in order to allow distancig, in each worship it will have only 150 members, adding that all Christians are sensitized to acquire cloth face masks, as they are reusable.

